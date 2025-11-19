Closing Strong: SCWorx Corp (WORX) Ends at $0.28, Down -2.26 from Last Close

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $0.29 in the prior trading day, SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) closed at $0.28, down -2.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. WORX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.275.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WORX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WORX now has a Market Capitalization of 4447340 and an Enterprise Value of 3915768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.406.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WORX is 1.89, which has changed by -0.70612246 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WORX has reached a high of $3.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.42%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 80782260 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.73M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.68% stake in the company. Shares short for WORX as of 1761868800 were 1239383 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1759190400 on 48249. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1239383 and a Short% of Float of 10.299999999999999.

