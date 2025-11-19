Closing Strong: Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) Ends at $83.88, Down -2.47 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $86.0 in the prior trading day, Somnigroup International Inc (NYSE: SGI) closed at $83.88, down -2.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.1 million shares were traded. SGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 175.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 0.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Gates Cathy R. sold 6,016 shares for $86.85 per share. The transaction valued at 522,478 led to the insider holds 38,575 shares of the business.

CATHY GATES bought 6,016 shares of SGI for $522,478 on Sep 05 ’25. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, BUSTER H CLIFFORD III, who serves as the CEO of Tempur Sealy of the company, sold 70,134 shares for $81.20 each. As a result, the insider received 5,694,572 and left with 210,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGI now has a Market Capitalization of 17607053312 and an Enterprise Value of 24136855552. As of this moment, Somnigroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.541 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.29.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGI is 1.29, which has changed by 0.6071762 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGI has reached a high of $94.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.28%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2585450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 209.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.83M. Insiders hold about 11.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.94% stake in the company. Shares short for SGI as of 1761868800 were 7084014 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1759190400 on 7826673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7084014 and a Short% of Float of 3.4799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.58, compared to 0.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006744186. The current Payout Ratio is 24.11% for SGI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-11-24 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Somnigroup International Inc (SGI) involves the perspectives of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.93B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of . The current estimate, Somnigroup International Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.21BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.83B. There is a high estimate of $2.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.93BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.68B.