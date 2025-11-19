Closing Strong: Twilio Inc (TWLO) Ends at $120.68, Up 0.38 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $120.22 in the prior trading day, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $120.68, up 0.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.21 million shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.68 and its Current Ratio is at 4.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $175 from $165 previously.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $130.

On September 05, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on September 05, 2025, with a $140 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Viggiano Aidan bought 1,514 shares for $123.28 per share.

Viggiano Aidan sold 8,035 shares of TWLO for $924,025 on Oct 09 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,618 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share. On Oct 09 ’25, another insider, Viggiano Aidan, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,035 shares for $115.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 18516367360 and an Enterprise Value of 16932567040. As of this moment, Twilio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 289.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.458 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.983.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWLO is 1.34, which has changed by 0.22125149 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $151.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1796870 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.75M. Insiders hold about 4.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.18% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of 1761868800 were 5293122 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1759190400 on 9566734. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5293122 and a Short% of Float of 3.9699999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Twilio Inc (TWLO) is currently drawing attention from 25.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $1.32B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of . The current estimate, Twilio Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $5.32B.