Closing Strong: Under Armour Inc (UA) Ends at $4.09, Up 0.74 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $4.06 in the prior trading day, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) closed at $4.09, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.77 million shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Sweeney Robert John bought 100,000 shares for $4.88 per share. The transaction valued at 488,200 led to the insider holds 133,696 shares of the business.

El-Erian Mohamed bought 100,000 shares of UA for $519,960 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 111,650 shares after completing the transaction at $5.20 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Aumen Eric J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 2,045 shares for $4.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 91,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UA now has a Market Capitalization of 1788841216 and an Enterprise Value of 3237498368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.641 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.562.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UA is 1.75, which has changed by -0.50841343 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $9.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.96%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5328261 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.46M. Insiders hold about 72.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.42% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of 1761868800 were 28198340 with a Short Ratio of 5.29, compared to 1759190400 on 25864008.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of . The current estimate, Under Armour Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.4BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.16BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.28B and the low estimate is $4.74B.