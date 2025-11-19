Daily Market Movement: 374Water Inc (SCWO) Sees a 5.20% Increase, Closing at $0.27

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) was $0.27 for the day, up 5.20% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $5.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.71 million shares were traded. SCWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.231.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 03, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when Nagar Yaacov sold 473,211 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 205,374 led to the insider holds 32,112,632 shares of the business.

Nagar Yaacov sold 61,000 shares of SCWO for $25,681 on Oct 22 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 32,585,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Oct 21 ’25, another insider, Nagar Yaacov, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 284,394 shares for $0.42 each. As a result, the insider received 119,559 and left with 32,679,634 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCWO now has a Market Capitalization of 45511004 and an Enterprise Value of 45972644. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.065 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.711.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCWO is 0.03, which has changed by -0.7425742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCWO has reached a high of $1.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.48%.

Shares Statistics:

SCWO traded an average of 6.82M shares per day over the past three months and 2389990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.73M. Insiders hold about 42.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.66% stake in the company. Shares short for SCWO as of 1761868800 were 3813934 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1759190400 on 597079. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3813934 and a Short% of Float of 4.36.