Daily Market Movement: 374Water Inc (SCWO) Sees a 5.20% Increase, Closing at $0.27

Nora Barnes

Technology

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) was $0.27 for the day, up 5.20% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $5.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.71 million shares were traded. SCWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.231.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 03, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 23 ’25 when Nagar Yaacov sold 473,211 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 205,374 led to the insider holds 32,112,632 shares of the business.

Nagar Yaacov sold 61,000 shares of SCWO for $25,681 on Oct 22 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 32,585,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Oct 21 ’25, another insider, Nagar Yaacov, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 284,394 shares for $0.42 each. As a result, the insider received 119,559 and left with 32,679,634 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCWO now has a Market Capitalization of 45511004 and an Enterprise Value of 45972644. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.065 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.711.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCWO is 0.03, which has changed by -0.7425742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCWO has reached a high of $1.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.48%.

Shares Statistics:

SCWO traded an average of 6.82M shares per day over the past three months and 2389990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.73M. Insiders hold about 42.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.66% stake in the company. Shares short for SCWO as of 1761868800 were 3813934 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1759190400 on 597079. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3813934 and a Short% of Float of 4.36.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.