Daily Market Movement: Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Sees a 5.00% Increase, Closing at $0.3

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) was $0.3 for the day, up 5.00% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $5.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30.29 million shares were traded. APLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3368 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2751.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96.

On December 02, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $2.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 29, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Perfetti Riccardo sold 10,366 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 4,561 led to the insider holds 890,409 shares of the business.

Funtleyder Leslie D. sold 14,502 shares of APLT for $6,381 on Mar 04 ’25. The insider now owns 390,459 shares after completing the transaction at $0.44 per share. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, Chinoporos Constantine, who serves as The insiders of the company, sold 447 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 197 and left with 271,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLT now has a Market Capitalization of 42973220 and an Enterprise Value of 33614320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.614 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.342.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APLT is 2.15, which has changed by -0.9698833 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APLT has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -65.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.03%.

Shares Statistics:

APLT traded an average of 11.13M shares per day over the past three months and 41826590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.09M. Insiders hold about 11.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.69% stake in the company. Shares short for APLT as of 1761868800 were 10408874 with a Short Ratio of 0.94, compared to 1759190400 on 11270450. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10408874 and a Short% of Float of 7.28.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $455k