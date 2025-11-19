Daily Market Movement: Armlogi Holding Corp (BTOC) Sees a -9.46% Decrease, Closing at $0.5

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Armlogi Holding Corp (NASDAQ: BTOC) was $0.5 for the day, down -9.46% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. BTOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5822 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4662.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTOC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTOC now has a Market Capitalization of 22567034 and an Enterprise Value of 147873632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.777 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTOC is 2.45, which has changed by -0.90694916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTOC has reached a high of $6.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -39.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.43%.

Shares Statistics:

BTOC traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 2653030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.06M. Insiders hold about 66.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.55% stake in the company. Shares short for BTOC as of 1761868800 were 245522 with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 1759190400 on 524718. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 245522 and a Short% of Float of 1.63.

