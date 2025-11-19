Daily Market Movement: Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) Sees a 7.03% Increase, Closing at $0.51

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) was $0.51 for the day, up 7.03% from the previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $7.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. MOBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4603.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MOBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Carpou Bill sold 19,953 shares for $0.94 per share. The transaction valued at 18,792 led to the insider holds 252,167 shares of the business.

Carpou Bill bought 19,953 shares of MOBX for $18,000 on Sep 12 ’25. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Peterson James J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 277,285 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider received 249,556 and left with 1,822,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOBX now has a Market Capitalization of 31585270 and an Enterprise Value of 33524662. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 64.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.052 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.893.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOBX is -0.06, which has changed by -0.22455573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOBX has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.07%.

Shares Statistics:

MOBX traded an average of 1.85M shares per day over the past three months and 2546510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.48M. Insiders hold about 24.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.49% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBX as of 1761868800 were 1023758 with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 1759190400 on 611648. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1023758 and a Short% of Float of 2.23.