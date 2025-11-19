Daily Market Movement: Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) Sees a 2.07% Increase, Closing at $0.99

Nora Barnes

Technology

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX) was $0.99 for the day, up 2.07% from the previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has increased by $2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. TCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.957.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.44 and its Current Ratio is at 6.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

On May 16, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On May 13, 2024, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought 1,388,794 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,666,553 led to the insider holds 6,746,141 shares of the business.

Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought 1,200,000 shares of TCRX for $1,440,000 on May 20 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 7,946,141 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Dec 13 ’24, another insider, Lynx1 Capital Management LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 290,140 and bolstered with 5,357,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 56186188 and an Enterprise Value of -32644812. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.876 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.224.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TCRX is 1.14, which has changed by -0.7645631 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TCRX has reached a high of $4.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.86%.

Shares Statistics:

TCRX traded an average of 622.86K shares per day over the past three months and 1015270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.42M. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.03% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRX as of 1761868800 were 1742176 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1759190400 on 1567792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1742176 and a Short% of Float of 3.73.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) is underway, with the input of 5.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.0, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $500k. As of . The current estimate, Tscan Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $665kFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5M. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82M

DwinneX
