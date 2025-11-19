Daily Progress: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) Drop -0.12%, Closing at $129.3

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) closed at $129.3 down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $129.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.7396.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avis Budget Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71.

On August 01, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $105.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Ferraro Joseph A. bought 35,000 shares for $156.71 per share.

Ferraro Joseph A. bought 30,000 shares of CAR for $4,648,800 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Linnen Edward P, who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $156.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,568,283 and left with 40,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAR now has a Market Capitalization of 4550971392 and an Enterprise Value of 32606971904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.787 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.125.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAR is 2.30, which has changed by 0.3067838 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $212.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.26%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAR has traded an average of 902.99K shares per day and 964510 over the past ten days. A total of 35.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.51M. Insiders hold about 1.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 131.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CAR as of 1761868800 were 7732224 with a Short Ratio of 8.56, compared to 1759190400 on 8283709. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7732224 and a Short% of Float of 46.130002.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.39, with high estimates of -$2.39 and low estimates of -$2.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.66 and -$4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.93. EPS for the following year is $11.07, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $15.94 and $8.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of . The current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.71BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.79BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.12B and the low estimate is $11.88B.