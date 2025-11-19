Daily Progress: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Gain 0.82%, Closing at $6.18

In the latest session, Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) closed at $6.18 up 0.82% from its previous closing price of $6.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.075.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bausch Health Companies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on August 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $3 from $9 previously.

On July 10, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $8.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Carson Seana sold 13,370 shares for $7.31 per share. The transaction valued at 97,735 led to the insider holds 499,585 shares of the business.

Carson Seana bought 13,370 shares of BHC for $97,735 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Lee Frank D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,912 shares for $7.66 each. As a result, the insider received 121,886 and left with 73,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2292469248 and an Enterprise Value of 22944794624. As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.288 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.983.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHC is 0.43, which has changed by -0.25152624 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHC has traded an average of 2.17M shares per day and 2536920 over the past ten days. A total of 370.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.20M. Insiders hold about 11.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.23% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of 1761868800 were 6478871 with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 1759190400 on 7705899. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6478871 and a Short% of Float of 1.8900000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.01 and $3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $3.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.72B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.68B. As of . The current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.56BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B. There is a high estimate of $2.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.62BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $10.08B.

