Daily Progress: DXC Technology Co (DXC) Drop -1.93%, Closing at $12.22

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) closed at $12.22 down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $12.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.22 million shares were traded. DXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.155.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DXC Technology Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on March 19, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On January 24, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $24.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Voci Christopher Anthony sold 2,500 shares for $14.52 per share. The transaction valued at 36,288 led to the insider holds 91,105 shares of the business.

Voci Christopher Anthony bought 2,500 shares of DXC for $36,288 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Gonzalez Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,300 shares for $13.78 each. As a result, the insider received 169,520 and left with 34,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXC now has a Market Capitalization of 2187363840 and an Enterprise Value of 5198916608. As of this moment, DXC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.409 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.716.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DXC is 1.11, which has changed by -0.41143125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DXC has reached a high of $23.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DXC has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 2064800 over the past ten days. A total of 174.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.10M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.55% stake in the company. Shares short for DXC as of 1761868800 were 11354150 with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 1759190400 on 9346496. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11354150 and a Short% of Float of 8.979999.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. . The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DXC, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-06-01 when the company split stock in a 1156:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of DXC Technology Co (DXC) is underway, with the input of 8.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.21B to a low estimate of $3.08B. As of . The current estimate, DXC Technology Co’s year-ago sales were $3.23BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B. There is a high estimate of $3.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.87BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.55B and the low estimate is $11.96B.