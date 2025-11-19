Daily Progress: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Drop -2.17%, Closing at $23.86

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) closed at $23.86 down -2.17% from its previous closing price of $24.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.1 million shares were traded. MIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.535 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.6.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mirion Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.32 and its Current Ratio is at 4.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 26, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On August 25, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.

On December 19, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on December 19, 2024, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Eloy Loic sold 45,000 shares for $27.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,225,683 led to the insider holds 97,770 shares of the business.

Lee Emmanuelle sold 12,500 shares of MIR for $342,642 on Nov 10 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 84,640 shares after completing the transaction at $27.41 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, EMMANUELLE LEE, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $27.45 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIR now has a Market Capitalization of 5830673408 and an Enterprise Value of 5809448960. As of this moment, Mirion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 202.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.438 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.762.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIR is 0.98, which has changed by 0.5177349 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIR has reached a high of $30.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MIR has traded an average of 5.17M shares per day and 3832570 over the past ten days. A total of 244.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.44M. Insiders hold about 6.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.48% stake in the company. Shares short for MIR as of 1761868800 were 22607386 with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 1759190400 on 27640652. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22607386 and a Short% of Float of 9.729999.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $275.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $279M to a low estimate of $272.8M. As of . The current estimate, Mirion Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $254.3MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.1M. There is a high estimate of $252.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $927M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $919.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $922.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $860.8MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.14B.