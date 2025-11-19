Daily Progress: Navan Inc (NAVN) Gain 0.47%, Closing at $15.09

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Navan Inc (NASDAQ: NAVN) closed at $15.09 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $15.02. In other words, the price has increased by $0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. NAVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Navan Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.84 and its Current Ratio is at 2.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Sindicich Michael Eric sold 231,842 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,796,050 led to the insider holds 319,863 shares of the business.

Twig Ilan Ezra sold 1,000,000 shares of NAVN for $25,000,000 on Oct 31 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 8,939,081 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Cohen Ariel M., who serves as the Chairperson and CEO of the company, sold 924,332 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 23,108,300 and left with 763,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVN now has a Market Capitalization of 3745663744 and an Enterprise Value of 2487564800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.061 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.111.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVN has reached a high of $22.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAVN has traded an average of 3.63M shares per day and 2027780 over the past ten days. A total of 232.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.01M. Insiders hold about 64.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.37% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 504810 and a Short% of Float of 1.17.