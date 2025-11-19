Dana Inc (DAN)’s Day in Review: Closing at 20.0, Down by -0.25

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $20.05 in the prior trading day, Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) closed at $20.0, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. DAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.7.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

On January 27, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $16.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 16, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Kellett James D sold 11,728 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 218,692 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

JAMES KELLETT bought 11,728 shares of DAN for $218,692 on Aug 13 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAN now has a Market Capitalization of 2623072768 and an Enterprise Value of 5699747328. As of this moment, Dana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.572 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.635.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAN is 2.14, which has changed by 1.5188441 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $22.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1710920 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.53M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.47% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of 1761868800 were 4283589 with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1759190400 on 3101467. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4283589 and a Short% of Float of 5.6700002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.4, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019950125. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.