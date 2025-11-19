Dana Inc (DAN)’s Day in Review: Closing at 20.0, Down by -0.25

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $20.05 in the prior trading day, Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) closed at $20.0, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. DAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.7.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

On January 27, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $16.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 16, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Kellett James D sold 11,728 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 218,692 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

JAMES KELLETT bought 11,728 shares of DAN for $218,692 on Aug 13 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAN now has a Market Capitalization of 2623072768 and an Enterprise Value of 5699747328. As of this moment, Dana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.572 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.635.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAN is 2.14, which has changed by 1.5188441 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $22.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1710920 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.53M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.47% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of 1761868800 were 4283589 with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1759190400 on 3101467. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4283589 and a Short% of Float of 5.6700002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.4, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019950125. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.