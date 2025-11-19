Deeper Dive: Understanding HP Inc (HPQ) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) closed at $22.71 in the last session, down -0.70% from day before closing price of $22.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.85 million shares were traded. HPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.0051 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.395.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HPQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74.

On October 22, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Olson Anneliese sold 18,154 shares for $27.88 per share. The transaction valued at 506,134 led to the insider holds 169 shares of the business.

ANNELIESE OLSON bought 18,154 shares of HPQ for $506,134 on Oct 29 ’25. On Sep 29 ’25, another insider, LORES ENRIQUE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 34,282 shares for $26.85 each. As a result, the insider received 920,472 and left with 3 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPQ now has a Market Capitalization of 21330886656 and an Enterprise Value of 29131079680. As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.532 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.329.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPQ is 1.26, which has changed by -0.37649947 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $39.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.27%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HPQ traded on average about 11.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12297350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 938.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 932.17M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.19% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of 1761868800 were 57573948 with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 1759190400 on 40519859. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 57573948 and a Short% of Float of 8.3900005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HPQ is 1.16, which was 1.144 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.050021864. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26. . The current Payout Ratio is 39.29% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-11-02 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 14.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of HP Inc (HPQ) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.1B to a low estimate of $14.31B. As of . The current estimate, HP Inc’s year-ago sales were $14.05BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.93B. There is a high estimate of $14.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.41B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.56BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.35B and the low estimate is $55.5B.