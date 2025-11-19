Deeper Dive: Understanding Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) closed at $18.68 in the last session, down -0.80% from day before closing price of $18.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.43 million shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.785 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.435.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.57 and its Current Ratio is at 1.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 11, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 03, 2025, Daiwa Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $30.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Zou Liangjun bought 100,000 shares for $14.01 per share.

Xie Yan bought 120,000 shares of LI for $1,665,600 on Jun 16 ’25. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Ma Donghui, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 120,000 shares for $14.44 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LI now has a Market Capitalization of 18928150528 and an Enterprise Value of -51788570624. As of this moment, Li’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.361 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LI is 0.50, which has changed by -0.17339772 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $33.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LI traded on average about 5.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3597360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 831.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.78M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.15% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of 1761868800 were 20373579 with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 1759190400 on 20651407. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20373579 and a Short% of Float of 5.050000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.33 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.36. EPS for the following year is $8.52, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $13.13 and $5.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $26.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.85B to a low estimate of $25.86B. As of . The current estimate, Li Auto Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $42.87BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.99B. There is a high estimate of $41.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.03B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.46BBased on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.82B and the low estimate is $117.84B.