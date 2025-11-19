Deeper Dive: Understanding NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) closed at $8.02 in the last session, up 1.26% from day before closing price of $7.92. In other words, the price has increased by $1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.27 million shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXE now has a Market Capitalization of 5249580032 and an Enterprise Value of 5541531648.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXE is 1.59, which has changed by -0.049219668 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $9.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.83%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXE traded on average about 9.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8985260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 621.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.09M. Insiders hold about 6.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.61% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of 1761868800 were 89238819 with a Short Ratio of 9.08, compared to 1759190400 on 97265068.