Deeper Dive: Understanding TNL Mediagene (TNMG) Through its Various Ratios

The price of TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) closed at $0.31 in the last session, down -1.87% from day before closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.22 million shares were traded. TNMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3195 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2901.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNMG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 0.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNMG now has a Market Capitalization of 12769201 and an Enterprise Value of 27085440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.545 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.597.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNMG is 1.14, which has changed by -0.97258484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNMG has reached a high of $34.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.86%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNMG traded on average about 12.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 48174670 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.21M. Insiders hold about 35.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.13% stake in the company. Shares short for TNMG as of 1761868800 were 424007 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1759190400 on 835016. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 424007 and a Short% of Float of 1.3599999999999999.