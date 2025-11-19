Deeper Dive: Understanding Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed at $32.94 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $33.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRNS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on August 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On August 11, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Melamed Guy sold 3,892 shares for $59.52 per share. The transaction valued at 231,652 led to the insider holds 413,605 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy sold 1,500 shares of VRNS for $89,385 on Aug 29 ’25. The CFO and COO now owns 412,105 shares after completing the transaction at $59.59 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Melamed Guy, who serves as the CFO and COO of the company, sold 10,400 shares for $59.53 each. As a result, the insider received 619,112 and left with 417,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 3883537408 and an Enterprise Value of 3696282368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.073 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.52.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRNS is 0.65, which has changed by -0.33620173 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $63.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.43%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRNS traded on average about 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1887020 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.59M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.97% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of 1761868800 were 6569636 with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1759190400 on 5699442. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6569636 and a Short% of Float of 6.3.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) is currently drawing attention from 19.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $168.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.68M to a low estimate of $164.99M. As of . The current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $158.51MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.6M. There is a high estimate of $172.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.8M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $621.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $615.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.95MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $716.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.7M and the low estimate is $692.27M.