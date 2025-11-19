EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 14.62, Down -1.42

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock clocked out at $14.62, down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $14.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. EH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.32 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on August 21, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On May 14, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On May 05, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.40.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on May 05, 2025, with a $30.40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EH now has a Market Capitalization of 1052418560 and an Enterprise Value of 1362287360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.925 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.143.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EH is 0.61, which has changed by -0.029450238 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EH has reached a high of $29.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EH traded 1.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1078720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.51M. Insiders hold about 1.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.49% stake in the company. Shares short for EH as of 1761868800 were 5533315 with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1759190400 on 5851567. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5533315 and a Short% of Float of 10.73.