Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 4.06, Down -0.25

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s stock clocked out at $4.06, down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. EPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on May 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.70.

On July 12, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.60.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on July 12, 2022, with a $8.60 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPM now has a Market Capitalization of 140889008 and an Enterprise Value of 189604736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.225 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.603.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EPM is 0.30, which has changed by -0.3089983 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EPM has reached a high of $6.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.19%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPM traded 280.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 382050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.04M. Insiders hold about 10.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.95% stake in the company. Shares short for EPM as of 1761868800 were 1544467 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1759190400 on 1419754. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1544467 and a Short% of Float of 4.8600003.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, EPM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11793611. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.71. . The current Payout Ratio is 1445.78% for EPM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-02-05 when the company split stock in a 1:40 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.0. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $21.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.9M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of . The current estimate, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.27MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.2M. There is a high estimate of $22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.84MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.2M and the low estimate is $75.4M.