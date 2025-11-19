Financial Analysis: Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bit Origin Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.27, up 8.68% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $8.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. BTOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2787 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2425.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTOG now has a Market Capitalization of 24284144 and an Enterprise Value of 15233210. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 606.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 385.7 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.286.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTOG is 1.95, which has changed by -0.8333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTOG has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.55%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTOG traded 4.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1890540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.85M. Insiders hold about 1.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.92% stake in the company. Shares short for BTOG as of 1761868800 were 2110588 with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 1759190400 on 3906585. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2110588 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.