Financial Analysis: Home Depot, Inc (HD)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Home Depot, Inc’s stock clocked out at $336.48, down -6.02% from its previous closing price of $358.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.15 million shares were traded. HD stock price reached its highest trading level at $348.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $336.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 119.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.02.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $425.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Bastek William D sold 2,303 shares for $423.12 per share. The transaction valued at 974,445 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

William D. Bastek bought 2,303 shares of HD for $974,434 on Sep 12 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Roseborough Teresa Wynn, who serves as the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 5,483 shares for $413.23 each. As a result, the insider received 2,265,767 and left with 16,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HD now has a Market Capitalization of 334927691776 and an Enterprise Value of 728971411456. As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.417 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.472.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HD is 1.05, which has changed by -0.10492498 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HD has reached a high of $439.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $326.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HD traded 3.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3435780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 995.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 994.51M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.45% stake in the company. Shares short for HD as of 1761868800 were 10374151 with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 1759190400 on 11690090. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10374151 and a Short% of Float of 1.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 9.15, HD has a forward annual dividend rate of 9.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025556516. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. . The current Payout Ratio is 60.36% for HD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-12-31 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Home Depot, Inc (HD) involves the perspectives of 23.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.86, with high estimates of $4.03 and low estimates of $3.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.0 and $14.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.91. EPS for the following year is $16.18, with 35.0 analysts recommending between $16.83 and $15.0.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $38.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.2B to a low estimate of $37.85B. As of . The current estimate, Home Depot, Inc’s year-ago sales were $39.7BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.43B. There is a high estimate of $42.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.65B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $173.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $159.51BBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.02B and the low estimate is $167.9B.

