Financial Analysis: Santech Holdings Ltd. ADR (STEC)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Santech Holdings Ltd. ADR’s stock clocked out at $0.76, up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. STEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7564.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 62.56 and its Current Ratio is at 62.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STEC now has a Market Capitalization of 63537600 and an Enterprise Value of 117191200.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STEC is -0.90, which has changed by -0.29142857 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STEC has reached a high of $3.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -40.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STEC traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15410 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for STEC as of 1761868800 were 262608 with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 1759190400 on 352773. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 262608 and a Short% of Float of 3.25.