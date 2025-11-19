Financial Analysis: Upexi Inc (UPXI)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Upexi Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.91, up 12.33% from its previous closing price of $2.6. In other words, the price has increased by $12.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.99 million shares were traded. UPXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.975 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.585.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPXI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.39 and its Current Ratio is at 3.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 16, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Salkind Gene bought 100,000 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 281,000 led to the insider holds 168,750 shares of the business.

Salkind Gene bought 100,000 shares of UPXI for $265,000 on Nov 17 ’25. The Director now owns 569,470 shares after completing the transaction at $2.65 per share. On Jul 11 ’25, another insider, Salkind Gene, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,243 shares for $4.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 385,370 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPXI now has a Market Capitalization of 174662736 and an Enterprise Value of 373195424. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.033 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.393.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPXI is -0.38, which has changed by -0.4102273 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPXI has reached a high of $22.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPXI traded 5.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5733800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.20M. Insiders hold about 11.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UPXI as of 1761868800 were 10853775 with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 1759190400 on 15483497. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10853775 and a Short% of Float of 19.02.