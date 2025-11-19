Financial Fitness Check: Examining Duolingo Inc (DUOL)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) closed at $175.45 down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $178.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.23 million shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Duolingo Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On September 08, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $239.

On September 05, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $280.Robert W. Baird initiated its Neutral rating on September 05, 2025, with a $280 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Meese Robert sold 1,444 shares for $177.95 per share. The transaction valued at 256,960 led to the insider holds 123,636 shares of the business.

MATTHEW SKARUPPA bought 3,059 shares of DUOL for $545,328 on Nov 18 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, STEPHEN CHEN , who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,514 shares for $178.27 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 8110589440 and an Enterprise Value of 7086458880. As of this moment, Duolingo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.349 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DUOL is 0.93, which has changed by -0.46164763 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $544.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $175.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.10%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DUOL has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 3686560 over the past ten days. A total of 39.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.17M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.04% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of 1761868800 were 4594054 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1759190400 on 3768549. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4594054 and a Short% of Float of 12.86.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.52 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.86. EPS for the following year is $7.93, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $8.1 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $275.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $279.29M to a low estimate of $273.78M. As of . The current estimate, Duolingo Inc’s year-ago sales were $209.55MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $289.17M. There is a high estimate of $302.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $277M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.02MBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.22B.