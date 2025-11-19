Financial Fitness Check: Examining MasterBrand Inc (MBC)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC) closed at $9.44 down -3.87% from its previous closing price of $9.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.82 million shares were traded. MBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MasterBrand Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when Crisci Robert bought 20,000 shares for $14.08 per share. The transaction valued at 281,600 led to the insider holds 66,435 shares of the business.

CHUGG JULIANA L bought 6,989 shares of MBC for $99,037 on Feb 24 ’25. The Director now owns 33,424 shares after completing the transaction at $14.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBC now has a Market Capitalization of 1196797184 and an Enterprise Value of 2158197248. As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.783 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.738.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBC is 1.60, which has changed by -0.40194887 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $18.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBC has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 2527140 over the past ten days. A total of 126.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.29M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.69% stake in the company. Shares short for MBC as of 1761868800 were 13960032 with a Short Ratio of 8.77, compared to 1759190400 on 11458257. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13960032 and a Short% of Float of 13.309999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of MasterBrand Inc (MBC).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $607.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $607.6M to a low estimate of $607.6M. As of . The current estimate, MasterBrand Inc’s year-ago sales were $667.7MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $614.1M. There is a high estimate of $614.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $614.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.69B.