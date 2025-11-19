Financial Fitness Check: Examining Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) closed at $17.49 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $17.37. In other words, the price has increased by $0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. PWP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Perella Weinberg Partners’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43.

On January 09, 2024, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when STEEL ROBERT K sold 90,532 shares for $21.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,969,976 led to the insider holds 220,122 shares of the business.

STEEL ROBERT K sold 69,845 shares of PWP for $1,565,925 on Sep 11 ’25. The Director now owns 98,772 shares after completing the transaction at $22.42 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, STEEL ROBERT K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 51,505 shares for $21.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,125,384 and left with 168,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWP now has a Market Capitalization of 1553678336 and an Enterprise Value of 1645598080. As of this moment, Perella’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.173.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PWP is 1.64, which has changed by -0.30492198 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PWP has reached a high of $27.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.21%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PWP has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1203730 over the past ten days. A total of 65.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.90M. Insiders hold about 5.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.33% stake in the company. Shares short for PWP as of 1761868800 were 6059577 with a Short Ratio of 5.99, compared to 1759190400 on 4810331. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6059577 and a Short% of Float of 10.7.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) is currently in progress, with 4.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $231.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $263.4M to a low estimate of $210M. As of . The current estimate, Perella Weinberg Partners’s year-ago sales were $225.67MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.2M. There is a high estimate of $243.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $741.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $878.04MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $985M.