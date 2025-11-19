Financial Fitness Check: Examining Stellantis N.V (STLA)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) closed at $9.74 down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $9.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.14 million shares were traded. STLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.615.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stellantis N.V’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when JOHN ELKANN bought 77,494 shares for $10.31 per share.

DOUGLAS OSTERMANN bought 18,893 shares of STLA for $194,787 on May 30 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, GIORGIO FOSSATI, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 22,444 shares for $10.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STLA now has a Market Capitalization of 28136171520 and an Enterprise Value of 38420172800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.263 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.068.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STLA is 1.44, which has changed by -0.2233463 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STLA has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STLA has traded an average of 16.28M shares per day and 15343750 over the past ten days. A total of 2.87B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.99B. Insiders hold about 30.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.92% stake in the company. Shares short for STLA as of 1761868800 were 43915416 with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1759190400 on 52553096. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43915416 and a Short% of Float of 1.52.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STLA is 0.78, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.068136275. The current Payout Ratio is 36.65% for STLA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-04-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-01-04 when the company split stock in a 152:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $36.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $37.46B to a low estimate of $32.7B. As of . The current estimate, Stellantis N.V’s year-ago sales were $32.96BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.39B. There is a high estimate of $41.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.39B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.88BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.11B and the low estimate is $152.86B.