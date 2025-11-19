Financial Fitness Check: Examining Zscaler Inc (ZS)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) closed at $293.11 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $294.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $297.355 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $289.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zscaler Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $400.

On September 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $295 to $315.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $320.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN bought 3,200 shares for $318.77 per share.

Schlossman Robert sold 3,200 shares of ZS for $1,040,000 on Oct 24 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 80,086 shares after completing the transaction at $325.00 per share. On Oct 02 ’25, another insider, Schlossman Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 7,006 shares for $305.57 each. As a result, the insider received 2,140,851 and left with 76,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZS now has a Market Capitalization of 46399549440 and an Enterprise Value of 44623720448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.694 whereas that against EBITDA is -573.843.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZS is 1.07, which has changed by 0.4677018 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $336.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZS has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 1319060 over the past ten days. A total of 158.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.19M. Insiders hold about 36.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.96% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of 1761868800 were 5931341 with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 1759190400 on 5673655. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5931341 and a Short% of Float of 5.86.

Earnings Estimates

Zscaler Inc (ZS) is currently under the scrutiny of 44.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 44.0 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $3.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 42 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $773.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $786.34M to a low estimate of $772M. As of . The current estimate, Zscaler Inc’s year-ago sales were $627.96MFor the next quarter, 42 analysts are estimating revenue of $796.12M. There is a high estimate of $807.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $789.45M.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67BBased on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.31B and the low estimate is $3.84B.