Financial Health Check: Examining BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMNR) closed the day trading at $32.28 up 4.30% from the previous closing price of $30.95. In other words, the price has increased by $4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52.36 million shares were traded. BMNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BMNR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6252.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5854.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Jeffrey Van Os bought 18,436 shares for $37.97 per share.

Progression Asset Management C bought 100,000 shares of BMNR for $5,510,000 on Sep 22 ’25. On Sep 22 ’25, another insider, Bates Jonathan Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Di of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $55.10 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMNR now has a Market Capitalization of 9191481344 and an Enterprise Value of 139314192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1686.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -119.479.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMNR is 0.96, which has changed by 2.9935484 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMNR has reached a high of $161.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BMNR traded about 44.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BMNR traded about 40714680 shares per day. A total of 284.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.44M. Insiders hold about 6.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.68% stake in the company. Shares short for BMNR as of 1761868800 were 28091235 with a Short Ratio of 0.63, compared to 1759190400 on 17584584. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28091235 and a Short% of Float of 9.9.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) is currently in progress, with 1 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2M and the low estimate is $8.2M.

