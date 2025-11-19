Financial Health Check: Examining Critical Metals Corp (CRML)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) closed the day trading at $8.27 down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $8.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.56 million shares were traded. CRML stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRML, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Zhernov Mykhailo bought 50,000 shares for $12.57 per share.

Wanke Dietrich bought 120,000 shares of CRML for $1,800,000 on Oct 22 ’25. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, Hanson Michael J., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $16.27 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRML now has a Market Capitalization of 974003776 and an Enterprise Value of 866737472. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1546.026 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRML is 1.46, which has changed by 0.4485166 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRML has reached a high of $32.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.46%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRML traded about 16.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRML traded about 8396150 shares per day. A total of 117.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.94M. Insiders hold about 55.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.76% stake in the company. Shares short for CRML as of 1761868800 were 9062391 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1759190400 on 3749914. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9062391 and a Short% of Float of 21.049999.