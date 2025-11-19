Financial Health Check: Examining Davis Commodities Ltd (DTCK)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Davis Commodities Ltd (NASDAQ: DTCK) closed the day trading at $0.6 down -8.93% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. DTCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DTCK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTCK now has a Market Capitalization of 14700375 and an Enterprise Value of 15021375. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.113 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DTCK is -0.23, which has changed by -0.29139787 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DTCK has reached a high of $6.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -54.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.96%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DTCK traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DTCK traded about 6018080 shares per day. A total of 24.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.99M. Insiders hold about 67.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.36% stake in the company. Shares short for DTCK as of 1761868800 were 233715 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1759190400 on 23105. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 233715 and a Short% of Float of 2.93.