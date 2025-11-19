Financial Health Check: Examining Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) closed the day trading at $0.57 up 4.18% from the previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $4.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.65 million shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5788 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5109.

On December 05, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNY now has a Market Capitalization of 1204817408 and an Enterprise Value of 6131745280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.407 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSNY is 1.43, which has changed by -0.47500002 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.79%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSNY traded about 5.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSNY traded about 11786590 shares per day. A total of 2.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.28B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.79% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of 1761868800 were 37289391 with a Short Ratio of 6.51, compared to 1759190400 on 36615795.