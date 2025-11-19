Financial Health Report: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIX) closed the day trading at $14.3 down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $14.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ASIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3492.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On April 07, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $58.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 12, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 ’25 when Kintiroglou Achilles B. sold 577 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 11,540 led to the insider holds 30,265 shares of the business.

Kintiroglou Achilles B. bought 577 shares of ASIX for $11,540 on Oct 03 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Kintiroglou Achilles B., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 571 shares for $21.20 each. As a result, the insider received 12,105 and left with 30,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASIX now has a Market Capitalization of 384155712 and an Enterprise Value of 767078720. As of this moment, AdvanSix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.514 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASIX is 1.77, which has changed by -0.517887 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASIX has reached a high of $33.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASIX traded about 276.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASIX traded about 485380 shares per day. A total of 26.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.83M. Insiders hold about 3.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.57% stake in the company. Shares short for ASIX as of 1761868800 were 988526 with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 1759190400 on 602745. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 988526 and a Short% of Float of 4.68.