Financial Health Report: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE: ASIX) closed the day trading at $14.3 down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $14.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ASIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3492.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On April 07, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $58.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 12, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 ’25 when Kintiroglou Achilles B. sold 577 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 11,540 led to the insider holds 30,265 shares of the business.

Kintiroglou Achilles B. bought 577 shares of ASIX for $11,540 on Oct 03 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Kintiroglou Achilles B., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 571 shares for $21.20 each. As a result, the insider received 12,105 and left with 30,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASIX now has a Market Capitalization of 384155712 and an Enterprise Value of 767078720. As of this moment, AdvanSix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.514 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASIX is 1.77, which has changed by -0.517887 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASIX has reached a high of $33.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.61%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASIX traded about 276.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASIX traded about 485380 shares per day. A total of 26.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.83M. Insiders hold about 3.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.57% stake in the company. Shares short for ASIX as of 1761868800 were 988526 with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 1759190400 on 602745. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 988526 and a Short% of Float of 4.68.

