Financial Health Report: Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (NASDAQ: AZI) closed the day trading at $0.08 down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.21 million shares were traded. AZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0769 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0719.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Shen Yalin bought 101,581 shares for $0.15 per share.

Zhang Houqi bought 1,067,959 shares of AZI for $220,000 on Oct 14 ’25. On Oct 22 ’25, another insider, Li Haifeng, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 108,870 shares for $0.21 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZI now has a Market Capitalization of 11094782 and an Enterprise Value of 35851424. As of this moment, Autozi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.229 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.139.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AZI is -3.08, which has changed by -0.962 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AZI has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -53.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AZI traded about 12.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AZI traded about 51788660 shares per day. A total of 76.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.93M. Insiders hold about 66.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AZI as of 1761868800 were 430566 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1759190400 on 1762428. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 430566 and a Short% of Float of 0.73.

