Financial Health Report: Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Flux Power Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLUX) closed the day trading at $1.67 up 9.87% from the previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $9.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. FLUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7201 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on March 06, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On February 04, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On October 12, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 ’25 when Mason Jeffrey Curtis sold 568 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 946 led to the insider holds 7,264 shares of the business.

DUTT RONALD F sold 7,467 shares of FLUX for $12,439 on Apr 01 ’25. The Former CEO and President now owns 54,698 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share. On Apr 01 ’25, another insider, DUTT RONALD F, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,467 shares for $1.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLUX now has a Market Capitalization of 34528420 and an Enterprise Value of 45703684. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.688 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLUX is 1.80, which has changed by -0.3090909 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLUX has reached a high of $7.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -55.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLUX traded about 741.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLUX traded about 846660 shares per day. A total of 16.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.61M. Insiders hold about 26.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FLUX as of 1761868800 were 1299012 with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 1759190400 on 688214. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1299012 and a Short% of Float of 14.069999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 2.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $16.11M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.83M to a low estimate of $15M. As of . The current estimate, Flux Power Holdings inc’s year-ago sales were $16.83MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.72M. There is a high estimate of $19.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.43MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.78M and the low estimate is $78.5M.