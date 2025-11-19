Financial Health Report: NICE Ltd ADR (NICE)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) closed the day trading at $105.65 down -12.58% from the previous closing price of $120.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.63 million shares were traded. NICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.6863 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.5001.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NICE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On January 17, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $176.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 19, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when DANIEL B BELANGER JR. bought 3,465 shares for $168.91 per share.

AWAN ROY bought 1,000 shares of NICE for $169,982 on Jun 16 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, ZEHAVA SIMON, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $176.63 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NICE now has a Market Capitalization of 6523011072 and an Enterprise Value of 6185065472. As of this moment, NICE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.147 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.579.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NICE is 1.02, which has changed by -0.29309237 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NICE has reached a high of $193.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.28%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NICE traded about 649.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NICE traded about 1063310 shares per day. A total of 61.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.07% stake in the company. Shares short for NICE as of 1761868800 were 1657752 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1759190400 on 2170320. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1657752 and a Short% of Float of 2.7.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NICE, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-02-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2017-02-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) reflects the collective analysis of 15.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.3 and $12.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.27. EPS for the following year is $11.54, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $14.34 and $10.04.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $780.17M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $785.41M to a low estimate of $775.6M. As of . The current estimate, NICE Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $721.6MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $760.48M. There is a high estimate of $774.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $753.39M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $3.16B.

