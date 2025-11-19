Financial Health Report: XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) closed the day trading at $22.62 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $22.43. In other words, the price has increased by $0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.72 million shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.935.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XPEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

On August 18, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 17, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16.40 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’24 when GGV (XPENG) LTD bought 303,680 shares for $12.71 per share.

GGV (XPENG) LTD bought 303,681 shares of XPEV for $3,897,472 on Dec 17 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPEV now has a Market Capitalization of 22118973440 and an Enterprise Value of 24221812736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.474 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.099.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XPEV is 1.05, which has changed by 0.7745253 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $28.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XPEV traded about 11.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XPEV traded about 27917900 shares per day. A total of 776.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 774.55M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.55% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of 1761868800 were 33685468 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1759190400 on 38420692. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33685468 and a Short% of Float of 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $22.92B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23B to a low estimate of $22.85B. As of . The current estimate, XPeng Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $16.11BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.29B. There is a high estimate of $21.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.94B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.87BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.79B and the low estimate is $87.22B.