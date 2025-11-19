Financial Metrics Check: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cardiff Oncology Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.04, down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. CRDF stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0987 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRDF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on July 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On June 24, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.50.

On September 06, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 30 ’25 when PACE GARY W bought 275,000 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 673,750 led to the insider holds 1,330,676 shares of the business.

PACE GARY W bought 15,000 shares of CRDF for $36,750 on Jul 30 ’25. The Director now owns 1,345,676 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, Levine James E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,752 shares for $5.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,905 and bolstered with 65,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDF now has a Market Capitalization of 137415536 and an Enterprise Value of 77834552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 274.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 155.358 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.459.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRDF is 1.37, which has changed by -0.18577075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDF has reached a high of $5.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRDF traded 885.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 721700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.77M. Insiders hold about 8.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDF as of 1761868800 were 14251146 with a Short Ratio of 16.09, compared to 1759190400 on 15176750. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14251146 and a Short% of Float of 21.72.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $456.25k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $683k