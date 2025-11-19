Financial Metrics Check: Eve Holding Inc (EVEX)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Eve Holding Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.89, down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. EVEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVEX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.21 and its Current Ratio is at 5.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On September 03, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 07, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVEX now has a Market Capitalization of 1354904832 and an Enterprise Value of 1112915840.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVEX is 0.85, which has changed by 0.2852459 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVEX has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.98%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVEX traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1359010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 348.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.16M. Insiders hold about 83.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EVEX as of 1761868800 were 3449480 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1759190400 on 3242621. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3449480 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Eve Holding Inc (EVEX).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.75.