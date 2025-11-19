Financial Metrics Check: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Expedia Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $240.0, down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $244.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.91 million shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $247.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $239.785.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXPE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.54.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $240.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on September 30, 2025, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Jacobson Craig A sold 3,000 shares for $271.55 per share. The transaction valued at 814,650 led to the insider holds 30,858 shares of the business.

Jacobson Craig A bought 3,000 shares of EXPE for $813,030 on Nov 13 ’25. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 852 shares for $205.88 each. As a result, the insider received 175,412 and left with 12,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPE now has a Market Capitalization of 29691740160 and an Enterprise Value of 30983802880. As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.156 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.219.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXPE is 1.41, which has changed by 0.36326075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $279.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.12%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXPE traded 1.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3339660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.61M. Insiders hold about 5.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.62% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of 1761868800 were 6703775 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1759190400 on 6236664. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6703775 and a Short% of Float of 6.64.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.2, EXPE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00491481. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. . The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-12-21 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) is currently in progress, with 21.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.82 and $13.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.14. EPS for the following year is $17.81, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $20.39 and $15.49.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 31 analysts expect revenue to total $3.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of . The current estimate, Expedia Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.18BFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B. There is a high estimate of $3.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.15B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.69BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2B and the low estimate is $15.11B.

