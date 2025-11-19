Financial Metrics Check: Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s stock clocked out at $1.96, down -1.51% from its previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. PLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.82 and its Current Ratio is at 5.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On June 07, 2013, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $1.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 23, 2013, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.50 to $1.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLG now has a Market Capitalization of 219819776 and an Enterprise Value of 238068768.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLG is 1.39, which has changed by 0.16374266 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLG has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.39%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLG traded 2.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2280290 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.99M. Insiders hold about 25.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.78% stake in the company. Shares short for PLG as of 1761868800 were 3696400 with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 1759190400 on 3881692. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3696400 and a Short% of Float of 4.5300003.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.