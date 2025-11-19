Financial Metrics Check: Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Theriva Biologics Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.25, up 5.56% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $5.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.55 million shares were traded. TOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2539 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOVX now has a Market Capitalization of 8455155 and an Enterprise Value of 3689154.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOVX is 0.39, which has changed by -0.8095238 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOVX has reached a high of $2.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -33.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.15%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOVX traded 14.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2393760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.97M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TOVX as of 1761868800 were 1985894 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1759190400 on 239896. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1985894 and a Short% of Float of 5.89.

Earnings Estimates

Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) is currently under the scrutiny of 1 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.