Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) was $0.24 for the day, down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. ARBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2529 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2301.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARBK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARBK now has a Market Capitalization of 17418316 and an Enterprise Value of 212715664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.847 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.891.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARBK is 1.90, which has changed by -0.7839286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARBK has reached a high of $1.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.13%.

Shares Statistics:

ARBK traded an average of 7.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1469800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.50M. Shares short for ARBK as of 1761868800 were 1992850 with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1759190400 on 1321142. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1992850 and a Short% of Float of 2.77.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67M to a low estimate of $4.67M. As of . The current estimate, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.88MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.01M. There is a high estimate of $4.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.01M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.36M