Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding BETA Technologies Inc (BETA) Through Ratios

The closing price of BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE: BETA) was $25.95 for the day, down -7.32% from the previous closing price of $28.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. BETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.4899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.71.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BETA now has a Market Capitalization of 5924010496 and an Enterprise Value of 1623004288. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 70.357 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.659.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BETA has reached a high of $39.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.32%.

Shares Statistics:

BETA traded an average of 3.44M shares per day over the past three months and 3443720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.70M. Insiders hold about 50.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.03% stake in the company.