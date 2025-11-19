Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Hyperscale Data Inc (AMEX: GPUS) was $0.24 for the day, up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.8 million shares were traded. GPUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.202.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when AULT MILTON C III bought 2,012 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 862 led to the insider holds 19,250 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 688 shares of GPUS for $307 on Sep 26 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 17,238 shares after completing the transaction at $0.45 per share. On Sep 23 ’25, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 388 and bolstered with 16,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPUS now has a Market Capitalization of 78948664 and an Enterprise Value of 97579880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.962 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.473.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPUS is 2.65, which has changed by -0.96190476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPUS has reached a high of $9.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.05%.

Shares Statistics:

GPUS traded an average of 71.40M shares per day over the past three months and 49278340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.91M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.35% stake in the company. Shares short for GPUS as of 1761868800 were 20078289 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1759190400 on 6365324. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20078289 and a Short% of Float of 6.2.