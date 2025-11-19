Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) was $9.05 for the day, up 5.48% from the previous closing price of $8.58. In other words, the price has increased by $5.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.84 million shares were traded. UMAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UMAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.76 and its Current Ratio is at 15.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 19, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 18, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Camden Andrew Ross sold 35,000 shares for $10.21 per share. The transaction valued at 357,262 led to the insider holds 189,750 shares of the business.

Camden Andrew Ross sold 8,750 shares of UMAC for $85,754 on Aug 20 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 224,750 shares after completing the transaction at $9.80 per share. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Hoff Brian Joseph, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 33,750 shares for $10.21 each. As a result, the insider received 344,503 and left with 374,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMAC now has a Market Capitalization of 333723744 and an Enterprise Value of 253871392. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.569 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.038.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UMAC is 22.23, which has changed by 1.2638524 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UMAC has reached a high of $23.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.18%.

Shares Statistics:

UMAC traded an average of 3.77M shares per day over the past three months and 3084170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.25M. Insiders hold about 7.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UMAC as of 1761868800 were 2886279 with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 1759190400 on 3133629. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2886279 and a Short% of Float of 9.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $3.46M. As of . The current estimate, Unusual Machines Inc’s year-ago sales were $2MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.84M. There is a high estimate of $6.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.91M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.57MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $20.85M.