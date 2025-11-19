Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding UTime Ltd (WTO) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO) was $0.03 for the day, down -8.00% from the previous closing price of $0.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157.73 million shares were traded. WTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0293 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0247.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’24 when Capital Vista LTD bought 281,746 shares for $29.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTO now has a Market Capitalization of 5365968 and an Enterprise Value of -43515820. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.173 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.067.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WTO is 0.52, which has changed by -0.99122804 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1276468 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WTO has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -95.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -97.90%.

Shares Statistics:

WTO traded an average of 64.99M shares per day over the past three months and 297461120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.94M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for WTO as of 1761868800 were 2949193 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1759190400 on 229131. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2949193 and a Short% of Float of 1.52.

